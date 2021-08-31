‘Yumi’s Cells’ reveals interesting posters and Lee Sang Yi’s cameo appearance

‘Yumi’s Cells’ is all set to make your September exciting! On August 31 KST, TVING revealed exciting new posters for Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun and fans are certainly excited! The poster reveals Yumi and Gu Woong’s cells sitting on their heads, leading the lives of the two characters.

The adorable cells above Yumi’s (Kim Go Eun’s) head look like love, rationality, emotion, naughty, hunger, fashion, anxiety, detective and hysterious cells while the cells sitting on Gu Woong’s (Ahn Bo Hyun) seem to represent hairy, love, intelligence, humour and technical cells.

Here are the posters for Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun.

Fans are very excited to see the new posters for ‘Yumi’s Cells’ as many talked about how Woong’s cells are disguised as a frog and dinosaur, while others expressed their anticipation for the drama saying how they can’t wait for the adorable drama to premiere.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ is a drama based on a famous webtoon series about an ordinary girl Yumi and her brain cells that control her emotions and actions. The entire drama is narrated on the basis of what these cells think. The TVING drama will air on September 17 at 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST) and consist of a total of 14 episodes.

It was also revealed that Lee Sang Yi will be making a cameo appearance in the drama, further intensifying the excitement. The actor is currently starring in the popular drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ alongside Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah.

Are you excited for ‘Yumi’s Cells’? Let us know in the comments below.