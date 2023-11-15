Yumi's Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun confirmed to reunite in new drama Flex x Cop

Yumi’s Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun are set to reunite in an upcoming K-drama titled Flex x Cop. Both actors have been cast as leads in this new police drama, which is scheduled for broadcast in January 2024.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in new K-drama

On November 15, SBS announced the premiere of its upcoming Friday-Saturday drama, Flex x Cop, scheduled for January 2024. Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun have been confirmed as the prominent cast members. This marks the second collaboration for the duo, who previously worked together in the slice-of-life K-drama Yumi’s Cells.

The new drama portrays an immature third-generation chaebol’s growth and romantic journey into a detective. It is written by Kim Ba Da, known for My Name, and directed by Kim Jae Hong, whose credits include Steal Heart and My Love Eun Dong.

Ahn Bo Hyun has gained recognition for his notable roles in productions such as Itaewon Class, See You In My 19th Life, Yumi’s Cells, and My Name. He received the Excellence Award for Actor in an OTT Drama at the 8th APAN Star Awards for his performances in Yumi’s Cells and My Name, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s top actors.

Park Ji Hyun, too, is a famous actress with roles in well-received dramas like Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and Reborn Rich. Her work extends to the big screen with notable appearances in films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and The Divine Fury.

More about the characters of Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun is set to portray Jin Yi Soo in Flex x Cop. As a third-generation chaebol, Jin Yi Soo utilizes not only the vast wealth and personal connections from his family background but also his intelligence and diverse physical skills acquired through his playful pursuits to catch criminals.

Park Ji Hyun will take on the role of Lee Kang Hyun in Flex x Cop. Lee Kang Hyun is the first female team leader of the Homicide Department, a veteran detective who graduated from a police academy. Described as a workaholic with a strong sense of responsibility and pride in her role as a police officer, she is highly passionate, possesses exceptional investigative and social skills, and maintains a flexible mindset. Lee Kang Hyun's detective life undergoes a significant transformation when she unexpectedly partners with Jin Yi Soo in their investigations.

As of now, SBS has not officially disclosed the exact premiere date, broadcast schedule, or teasers for Flex x Cop. However, it is known that the drama will make its debut sometime in January 2024.

