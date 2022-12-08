‘Yumi’s Cells’ won the Best Original Program by a streamer/OTT at 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards

The Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 took place on December 7 and 8 at the Chijmes Hall in Singapore. It is held every year in the month of December in Singapore and this year it was finally held in person after two years. AACA is one of the largest award shows which especially celebrated various asian content released throughout the year. 4 K-dramas were nominated for this year's Asian Academy Creative Awards. They are Twenty Five Twenty One , Our Blues , Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Yumi’s Cells . All the dramas have been produced by Studio dragons.

Best Original Program by a streamer/OTT

Yumi's Cells took home a big award as they won the title of ‘Best Original Program by a streamer/OTT.’ The other nominations in this category were ‘The Rap of China,’ ‘Ghost Cleansing Ltd’ from Hong Kong, ‘Mumbai Diaries’ from India, ‘Seribu Nina’ from Malaysia, ‘Still’ from Philippines, ‘Identiti’ from Singapore, and ‘Wannabe’ from Thailand. ‘Yumi’s Cells’ from South Korea beat all of them and won the award.

A producer from Studio Dragons, Yoo Seul Gi also attended the award show and accepted this award. He said, “This drama was a new challenge for us, and we are so grateful to be given an award for this challenge. I am so glad to have been able to make this drama.”

Yumi’s Cells

Yumi’s Cells is a South Korean rom-com series starring Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jinyoung, Lee Yu Bi and Park Ji Hyun. It is based on the webtoon of the same name which is written by Lee Dong Gun. This romance drama shows the daily life of Yumi (Kim Go Eun), through the eyes of the cells in her head. As Yumi develops feelings towards a person her relationship struggle is also showcased. The first season premiered on September 8, 2021 on tvN and it aired every Friday and Saturday. And next year, on November 16, 2022 the season two also broadcasted with two episodes every Friday and Saturday.

Congratulations to the team of ‘Yumi’s Cells’ for this achievement!