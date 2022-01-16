Yura’s always aces her classic style thanks to THESE fashion trends; SEE

Kim Ah-young aka Yura debuted with Girl's Day and has only achieved skyrocketing success from then on! From acing every style statement and trend to being an amazing actress in addition to being a wonderful singer, Yura does it all with so much ease. Perfectly feminine yet powerful, Yura’s style is sophisticated, smart and just what we need for inspiration in 2022. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends inspired by the idol actor. Scroll down for the full list!

Typically, if a trend dominated two seasons–like cutouts, you know it's worth the investment. Not going too overboard though, if you want more affordable and approachable ways to incorporate cutouts into your closest, start with as much as you can handle and first scout your own wardrobe for something that might work, remember these trends have all been in the limelight in the 90s!

Sweaterdresses aka a staple of any and every winter/spring wardrobe. This season though, what’s different is that a staple doesn't mean it has to be simple. From fringe to frilly knit variations, we saw traditional sweater dresses get a whole makeover this winter. Of course, which design details you prefer (cutouts, micro hems, fringe, or ruffles) is your call, but what's for certain is that this basis is still in the chat.

It's safe to say that leather isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The styling key to make leather work for you in 2022 hides in the balance of your ensemble and which piece of clothing you chose to swap with a leather piece. Much like suiting, leather pieces in every form have become a mainstay in collections season after season—so it only makes sense to invest now. While leather may seem trendy, in truth, it's one of the most timeless things you can invest in.

