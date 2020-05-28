Yuvraj Singh REVEALS his favourite Money Heist character after Shane Warne proclaims his love for the show

After former Australia spinner Shane Warne shared his love for Money Heist, Yuvraj Singh revealed who is favourite character from La Casa De Papel was.

It has been weeks since the fourth season of Money Heist dropped on Netflix, but looks like former Australia spinner Shane Warne is only discovering the amazing show now. Well, we must say it's never late to the party. The cricketer took to social media to appreciate all four seasons of Money Heist and even asked his followers if they had a favourite character that they simply adored. He tweeted, "How good is the series -“Money Heist” !! Wish season 5 would hurry up and start already (when is it available to watch) ? Who’s your fav character followers?"

Shane Warne received replies from some enthusiastic fans and even from Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who revealed that his favourite character from the show is Denver. Replying to Shane Warne's tweet, Yuvraj also revealed that he loves Denver for a specific reason. He wrote, "Denver ! Love and hate that laugh!" We have to agree with Yuvraj, that Denver's laugh is indeed contagious and is capable of even giving someone a nightmare.

Check out Shane Warne and Yuvraj Singh's banter on Money Heist below:

Denver ! Love and hate that laugh ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 27, 2020

The Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa Da Papel) has won millions of hearts with its fresh storyline and impressive characters and actors. From Professor to Nairobi to Denver, social media is full of love from Money Heist fans and many cannot wait for the next season to premiere.

Who is your favourite character from Money Heist? Let us know in the comments below.

