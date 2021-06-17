Z-Girls member Carlyn will not return to Korea; Begins new chapter of life after announcing pregnancy

The idol has decided to stay in her home country, raising concerns about the group she was a part of. Read more to know about it.

Z-Girls member Carlyn has announced that she will not be returning to South Korea since she is happy with her new life in the Philippines. The group Z-Girls formed as a result of a project to gather global stars from different Asian countries. Carlyn was the girl group’s leader, center and main vocalist. She is from the Philippines. The other current members of the girl group include Vanya from Indonesia, Queen from Vietnam, Priyanka from India and Bell from Thailand. Joanne was a former Taiwanese member who left the group because of health issues. Mahiro from Japan also left the group recently to pursue a solo career.

Carlyn was formerly a member of the Filipino girl group called Pop Girls. She became part of this international project and debuted with Z-Girls in 2019 with the single ‘What You Waiting For’. The group hasn’t released a lot of music except another single called ‘Streets of Gold’. This is likely because the pandemic hit and the members have not been able to come together for any kind of activities with borders of several countries being closed. Carlyn recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her partner Von Ordona. She commented that she will be staying in the Philippines and not returning to Korea now. Several fans were happy for her but were also concerned about the group’s future with so many of the members leaving it.

A boy group with a similar concept of people from different Asian countries was also formed and it goes by the name Z-Boys. Both the groups debuted under ZMC agency but are now with Divtone Group since ZMC closed down. Z-Girls is a group that was active on social media, had a loyal fanbase and a unique concept. However, with the current conditions it seems that things will be quite uncertain for them. Let’s cheer for the group and keep supporting them!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X and Wonho sign with new label by Eshy Grazit for international promotion

How excited are you for their new album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Divtone Entertainment

Share your comment ×