Zac Efron travels around the world in Down to Earth docuseries ‘to find new perspectives on old problems’

In his new Down to Earth docuseries, Zac Efron will travel around the world in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. Read on to know more.

In an effort to explore sustainable ways to live, Zac Efron travelled the world with wellness expert Darin Olien for a Netflix docu-series. Titled Down to Earth, the series follows the actor as he visits places like Costa Rica, France, Iquitos, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, and Lima. “In his new travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live,” description of the show reads.

"We are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems. Food, water, and energy are all the main staples of modern life. We're going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job," the Hollywood heartthrob says in the trailer for his new series. In the trailer, the 32-year-old actor encounters a ‘community fart bag’. “It burns like the Olympic torch,” Efron jokes. He also promises in the clip that the fans will see him eating “really really well.”

“I'm so happy that I'm eating carbs again,” he says in the trailer. In the clip, he can be seen having the time of his life as he explores the world. “We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power. Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it's time we all change," he says in the voice over.

In addition to this, the actor has a new show on Quibi. The series, docu-series titled Killing Zac Efron, is an adventure series in which the actor ventures deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island. While the project was announced a while back, the makers have not shared the premiere date of the adventure series.

