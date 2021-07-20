Zac Efron wins his first ever Emmy for Netflix docuseries 'Down to Earth'; Expresses gratitude

Zac Efron took to Instagram to share his reaction after winning his first Daytime Emmy award.

Zac Efron has bagged an Emmy at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The actor, 33, was announced a winner in the fiction and lifestyle field on June 18. Efron bagged the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his work on the Netflix docuseries 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron'. The Baywatch star took to Instagram to share this achievement with his followers and thanked them for watching his series.

This was Efron’s first Emmy win as well as his first nomination! Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you." Efron added.

Efron’s documentary focuses on the experiences of trying out foreign local customs, cuisines, and sustainable living practices. The adventurous travelogue with wellness expert Darin Olien is expected to come back for a Season 2 in 2022.

Meanwhile, other winners include Karrueche Tran winning individual Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson on The Bay, the late Alex Trebek, who posthumously won the Outstanding Game Show Host for Jeopardy!, and Larry King, was also posthumously honored with the award in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for Larry King Now.

Some other names include Diego Luna who won two awards for his work on the series Pan Y Circo, and Andy Serkis, who bagged Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program award for The Letter for the King.

