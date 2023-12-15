Zack Snyder wants LeBron in his movie? Exploring Rebel Moon director’s latest comments about the NBA legend

Zack Snyder, the ace director and cinematographer of fantasy war films has big ambitions for his upcoming Rebel Moon universe. The said universe launches on December 21 with its first film Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire via Netflix. The second installment of the film by the name, The Scargiver is set to premiere on April 19, 2024.

The premier for the upcoming film Rebel Moon - Part One was held on Wednesday, December 13 at TCL Chinese Theater in California and was nothing less than a star-studded event. Marc Malkin of Variety chatted exclusively with Zack and his wife Deborah Snyder on the red carpet of the premier.

Deborah is also the producer of the movie. During his conversation, Variety’s Marc Malkin asked the director-producer duo if they have dream casting ideas for their future films in the Rebel Moon Universe to which Zack said he would love to have NBA legend James LeBron in one of the movies while also adding that he knows that it sounds crazy.

Zack Snyder and James LeBron collaboration will be nothing short of iconic

While answering Variety’s journalist’s question about his idea of a dream cast for the Rebel Universe, the Justice League director first hesitated. “I have an embarrassment for riches. To dream bigger than that just seems rude,” he said initially but after being pushed by the interviewer Zack did not shy away from shooting for the stars.

“I think if I could get LeBron James in a movie…I know that sounds crazy. I’m just saying…but yeah, we’ll see as the story evolves,” he said.

If Zack Snyder says he dreams of having LeBron James in a movie then we sure do not have much to worry about as Zack has the required experience to pull this idea off. Zack directed NBA legend Michael Jordan in his documentary titled Playground

What else does the Rebel Universe consist of per Zack Snyder

In addition to the two-part movie, the Rebel Moon universe will also consist of the Rebel Moon comic book series, a mobile game, and a photography book consisting of black and white stills from the sets of the movie.

In the same interview with Variety Zack Snyder reaffirmed his love for sci-fi films and fantasy saying that he is definitely a genre filmmaker.

