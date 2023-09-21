ZB1's Sung Hanbin, Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung, JaeJae and more to be panellists on dating show Blossom With Love

TVING announced their new dating reality show Blossom With Love and confirmed their panellists which include popular hosts and K-pop idols. The show will revolve around first love and romance. Though not much has been revealed about the show’s format, the big names on the list of panellists seem very promising and add to the expectations.

Panelists for Blosson With Love confirmed

On September 21, TVING released the list of panellists for their upcoming dating reality show. ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin and Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung are part of the panellists. Sung Hanbin is also the new host of Mnet’s M Countdown so it will be interesting to see the rooking idol be a part of this dating show. He will be making an appearance as a special panellist on the show. ZEROBASEONE is all set to make their first comeback in November. Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung is famous for her hilarity and antics on variety shows. She will surely add a kick to the panel. Weki Meki recently celebrated its 6th anniversary on August 8. Sung Han Bin and Choi Yoojung are the youngest of the panelists so they will be relating well with the participants.

10cm’s Kwon Jung Yeol, host JaeJae and D.P’s actor Moon Sang Hoon will also be a part of the panel. A combination of Kwon Jung Yeol's introverted style and JaeJae’s loud and outgoing style is something to look forward to. Jae Jae would be closely analysing the emotions of the contestants and singer Kwon Jung Yeol would get too involved with the situations. Actor Moon Sang Hoon has been nicknamed the ‘counselling teacher’ on the show.

Other details about the dating show Blossom with Love

Blossom with Love has been confirmed to be premiering on October 5 on TVING which is an online Korean streaming service. The show will revolve around eight high schoolers who potentially will be experiencing love for the first time and experiencing the flutters and butterflies. The series is produced by Lee Hee Sun who has previously worked on Transit Love (EXchange) and Park Hee Yeon who’s known for Street Food Fighter. The reality program is written by Lee Eun Joo who works for the popular variety show You Quiz On The Block.

