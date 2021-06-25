ZE:A member and More Than Friends star Kim Dongjun to enlist in the military on THIS date

It's time ZE:A's maknae to fulfill his duty towards the nation.

On June 23, an official from Kim Dong Jun’s agency announced that the actor would enlist as an active duty soldier on July 12. Kim Dong Jun has been active lately in several works including the drama More Than Friends and the movie Way Station to the entertainment program Delicious Rendezvous. His appearances are highly popular on television as well. In an interview at the end of last year, he revealed his intentions for enlistment. "I am always thinking about fulfilling my responsibilities because enlisting in the military is a duty I have to do. I think positively that it will be a time for me to take a break, recharge, and catch my breath."

In this regard, Kim Dong Jun directly revealed his regrets about the hiatus and his feelings of leaving his fans through a live broadcast via NAVER VLIVE.

Dongjun debuted as a member of the boy group ZE:A; and later joined its sub-units ZE:A Five and ZE:A J. He has established himself as an actor, notably through his participation in various television dramas such as The Fugitive of Joseon, Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul Ho, Black and About Time and films such as A Company Man, Take My Hand, and Dead Again. He’s loved for his gentle personality and soft-spoken behavior as well as his goofy side. Fans are wishing Kim Dong Jun good health and a safe return from the military.

Credits :News1

