Zee Café forays into K Dramas, To premiere Lee Min Ho's Boys Over Flowers & Descendants Of The Sun

A first for English television, the channel presents two iconic K-Dramas in the original foreign language: Boys Over Flowers and Descendants Of The Sun. Read on to find out.

If there is a singular good thing that has come out of the pandemic is our country discovering Korean dramas in a big way! Korean dramas are wholesome, showcasing beautiful human stories and relatable emotions across a variety of genres. K-dramas are relatable, enjoyable and entertaining and thus it is not surprising that it found way into the Indian audiences' hearts. Now, they are all set to debut on the popular English GEC, Zee Café.

Zee Café, the destination bringing the best of content from around the world has announced K-dramas on the channel. A first for any English TV channel, the channel is all set to launch two top-rated K-dramas, starting Monday, May 17th, 2020, the channel will air the IMDB 7.9-rated Boys Over Flowers along with IMDB 8.3-rated Descendants Of The Sun airing in June. Lee Min Ho and Song Joong Ki are two of the biggest Hallyu stars and it would be nice to watch them on our TV screens.

For the unversed, Boys Over Flowers is one show that has swept ratings, awards and won hearts the world over. The romantic K-drama series stars Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon. Set against the backdrop of a prestigious high school for the rich, this puppy love story tells the tale of a humble girl and an uptight F4 gang of good-looking boys. Of friendships, love triangles, heartbreaks, you will soon find yourself immersed in the gripping tale of Boys Over Flowers.

Credits :Zee Cafe

