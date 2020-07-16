ZEE5’s ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ breaks myths on virginity & Urvashi Rautela comments on ‘it’ being a taboo in India

Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in Virgin Bhanupriya. Ahead of its release, the actress shared her thoughts on the movie, the taboo surrounding virginity and more.

Over the past few weeks, several movies and series have been released on the OTT platform. Adding another quarantine release to the list is Virgin Bhanupriya. Ahead of the film's release, Rautela spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed some interesting insights into the project. She began by assuring people that the comedy-drama will leave fans entertained for it deals with the taboo subject of virginity.

"I truly believe people will watch our comedy-drama film, Virgin Bhanupriya, amongst all the releases because it is kind of unique and it is happening for the very first time where the female desire will take the centre stage. Virgin Bhanupriya follows the story of Bhanupriya character who is a conservative girl willing to lose her virginity on her own terms," Rautela revealed.

"In the process, her best friend and mother act as a catalyst in encouraging her for every possible attempt. But an astrologist's solution to her agony will twist the plot, turning Bhanupriya's life into a roller coaster ride. It is a fun and straightforward comedy film. The movie will be the perfect weekend watch," she said. The actress pointed out that there have been several movies in the past that have dealt with taboo issues. Citing Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Padman, she noted that these movies have been well received. Urvashi feels the audience will enjoy Virgin Bhanupriya in the same way.

The actress feels that one shouldn't be forced into losing their virginity. It should be one's personal decision. “Adult virgins feel a lot more stigmatized for being a virgin. Being a virgin feels less like a social blessing and more like a social curse. So there are a lot of stigmas attached to this term. It's very important to realise that virginity is circumstantial. Everybody develops differently and every person carries a different idea of what virginity means to them. We are not saying sexuality should be silenced. We are saying remaining a virgin should not be considered taboo. It is important to understand it is a personal choice. Pressure shouldn't be the catalyst to do that makes you feel uncomfortable. It is your body, don't let the noise of others decide what you want to do with it."

Rautela feels that the British rule in India led to the conservative attitude towards the idea of virginity. "I truly feel, to a large extent, the British colonisation of India played a role in the more conservative attitude of virginity that we see today. India is indeed a land of contrast. It is the land of Kamasutra and erotic temple sculptures and at the same time, a land where purity and virginity of a woman are given a great deal of importance. It becomes something of a, at the time of marriage, it is an important thing," she said.

She added, "Medieval India had something of a double standard towards virginity, especially with regard to the various empires ruled in our country. It is interesting to see modern India has arguably the most conservative approach towards virginity. Virginity is seen directly linked to moral values and principles with several instances of virgin tests being conducted in various parts of India."

Talking about the matrimonial advertisements that seek for "virgin brides", Rautela said, "We can also see matrimonial ads have also been known to explicitly state that the bride being sought must be a virgin. Even though the attitude of the current generation is slowly changing but the separation of one's personal virtues from the state of their virginity, there are several women in urban areas who undergo rehymenation, a surgical procedure, so that they will still be pure in the eyes of the society."

The Hate Story 4 star hopes that the notion towards virginity changes with the current generation. "I really hope with the rise of sex education in schools, youngsters are developing a more open mindset towards virginity and they don't consider virginity as a quality of their spouse," she said.

