Zendaya and Tom Holland step out for a rare public appearance; Spider-Man actor tries to play basketball

Zendaya and Tom Holland may just be one of the most private couples in the industry. Both Zendaya and Holland are both insanely popular celebrities on their own, but together, they make a power duo. The duo met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming during its filming in 2016-17. Since then they developed a great friendship that eventually grew into something more over the years. Recently people had the chance to witness the couple in action together as they appeared together for a non-profit event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland appear for a Basketball game

The couple appeared together at a community basketball event organized by non-profit organizations Hoopbus, Project Blackboard, and apparel brand Oaklandish on August 25. In a video shot during the event, Zendaya was seen wearing a white top and light brown jeans, paired with a sky blue overshirt.

The Dune actress offered a glimpse of her day by sharing a photo of her boyfriend, on her Instagram, in which he was seen dribbling a basketball while sporting a black Oakland Roots Sports Club t-shirt. Hoopbus posted a video of the couple, one was of Holland trying to spin the basketball on his finger and the second was a 26-year-old addressing the children, she said, "I just came to say hi to all of you and see your beautiful faces, and let's have a great time playing basketball." She joked that she wouldn't be taking to the court because she hadn't played the game since she was young, explaining, "I'm not going to play basketball because I haven't played basketball since I was y'all's age."

Zendaya on her private relationship with Tom Holland

It's no new to anyone that Holland and the Challengers actress have been quite private since the beginning of their relationship. In fact, the only reason the fans came to know that the two were dating was because a photo of the two kissing was leaked to the media. In an interview with Elle, she opened up about what's it like to be a celebrity, and at the same time be a normal human being. She explained, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," but "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share." And it seemed to have worked out for the couple, as they've been going stong for the last couple of years.

