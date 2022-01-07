Zendaya funnily QUIPS how she wants Tom Holland's Euphoria cameo to be; Says they've 'talked about it'.

As Tom Holland has previously revealed his desire to star in HBO Max's Euphoria alongside Zendaya, now the actress has opened up on the same. During her discussion with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya revealed how she wants Holland's cameo to be, if at all. But, neither the makers nor Tom nor Zendaya has confirmed his appearance in the series.

Holland and Zendaya, who previously worked together in Spider-Man: No Way Home have "talked about it," as Zendaya told ET. For those unversed, Tom had previously stated his desire to appear in the series and also quipped that he has been "petitioning for this for a long time." "It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed,” the actor had hilariously revealed during a Q/A round with IMDb. He also noted that he has visited the sets of Euphoria at least 30 times while the new season was being filmed!

Now, Zendaya has opened up on whether Holland's desire to star in the series is being seriously considered or not. While lauding Holland for supporting her throughout the season, the actress, 25, said, "You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

While this isn't a confirmation about whether Holland will star in the season or not, fans can be sure about the fact that Zendaya too knows about the Spider-Man actor's wish to appear in the series. What are your thoughts about Zendaya's comment on Tom's wish to join the cast of her HBO series? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

