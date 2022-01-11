Zendaya gives fans a cautionary message ahead of Euphoria season 2 premiere: Watch if you feel comfortable

Looks like Zendaya is watching out for her fans ahead of the return of Euphoria. The actress issued a caution to fans on her Instagram page on Sunday, January 9, just hours before the season two debut of the teenage drama series.

Check out her message here:

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

Zendaya made history in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her part in Euphoria, a show whose episodes contain serious content. Rue, a high school girl who struggles with drug addiction and despair, is played by the actress. The show's first season, which began in 2019, also featured tales about teenage sex, statutory rape, revenge po**, and violence. Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Austin Abrams, Angus Cloud, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, and series newcomer Dominic Fike all feature in Euphoria, as per E! News.

In other news, last week, Zendaya spoke with E! News about the potential of her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland making a surprise appearance on the HBO drama. "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time - we're like, "Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!"' Zendaya said.

