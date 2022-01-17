Zendaya HYPES fans with BTS photos from Euphoria Season 2 after second episode's release

Zendaya has recently taken to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from Euphoria Season 2 as the second episode released on HBO Max and for fans in India, on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress, who stars as Rue in the popular series shared photos and videos from the sets featuring Fez aka Angus Cloud.

In one of the photos that Zendaya shared, Angus Cloud can be seen resting in one of the sets from the series. Zendaya shared her own picture on her social media account and captioned it as, "See you tonight rue rue." The actress hinted at the second episode's release. Fans took to the comments section to laud Zendaya and her performance. One fan wrote, "Cutie pie." Another fan penned, "So beautiful." A fan hailed her acting skills and said, "Youu were great in episode 1."

You can take a look at Zendaya's post below:

Some speculations had previously occurred about Tom Holland joining the cast of Euphoria after the actor showed interest in joining the series with a short cameo! "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season," he once told IMDb. However, neither the cast nor the makers have opened up on Holland's cameo rumours but many eagle-eyed fans had spotted him in one BTS picture from the sets uploaded from Siyon Foster's official account.

