Zendaya opens up about how ‘brutal’ it was to film Rue’s breakdown in Euphoria season 2

Zendaya, a cast member on HBO's Euphoria, has hinted that the finale of season 2 would provide redemption and hope to fan favourite Rue Bennett. The February 6 episode of Euphoria had Zendaya's character, Rue, hitting rock bottom when her mother discovered she was doing drugs again via Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Euphoria follows a diverse group of youngsters from different backgrounds and social circles as they traverse the challenging realms of addiction, mental illness, love, sex, and identity. Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi join Zendaya in the star-studded ensemble. Fans of the show know Rue as a seriously battling drug addict, especially after her most recent relapse, which did not offer them much hope for her future.

Zendaya teased the many things to come in the last two episodes of the season and what they may potentially imply for Rue going forward in an all-female cast interview with The Cut. The young actress also noted how the show's creator, Sam Levinson, initially intended for the character to have a much worse conclusion towards the end of the season before choosing to modify it in order to infuse some optimism into the series. As per Screenrant, Zendaya admitted that filming episode five was “f***ing brutal.” However, she teased that Rue will turn things around as the season continues.

She further said, "The ending of the season was going to be very different and then halfway through, Sam and I were like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We gotta put some fucking hope in this show.’ Episode eight is where we’ll get that sense of redemption, that you aren’t the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life." With this news of Rue's prospective redemption coming from a reliable source, viewers may be certain that there is now some kind of light at the end of the tunnel for this character and her plot.

