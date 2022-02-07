Zendaya reflects on her character’s journey in season 2 of Euphoria: Redemption is possible

Zendaya is on the lookout for Rue Bennett. On Instagram, on the eve of the release of the fifth episode of Euphoria, the 25-year-old actress spoke out about what she hopes fans take away from her character's journey.

The popular HBO series, which was just extended for a third season, follows high schooler Rue as she fights with her addiction and recovery while navigating ups and downs in her personal and sexual relationships. "I think in this show, and this season more specifically, she hits rock bottom," Zendaya opened her post. "It's my hope for people watching that they still see her as a person worthy of their love. And worthy of their time, and that she has a redemptive quality still, and that we still see the good in her even if she can't see it in herself." She continued, "I think that if people can go with her through that, and get to the end, and still have hope for her future, and watch her make the changes and steps to heal and humanize her through her sobriety journey and her addiction, then maybe they can extend that to people in real life."

Check out her post here:

However, Zendaya, who won a primetime Emmy for her performance in Euphoria season 1, becoming the youngest person to do so in the category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, added that the "most important thing" to her is that viewers who sympathise and love her character can do the same for people in real life who are going through similar "pain." "I think it's important that we have characters that are flawed. And remember that we are not the worst mistake we've ever made. And that redemption is possible," the actress added.

The second season of Sam Levinson's programme premiered last month, becoming the most-watched episode of an HBO series on HBO Max. It has subsequently topped 14 million viewers across all platforms, more than double season 1's average viewership, as per PEOPLE. Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Eric Dane, and Colman Domingo also appear in Euphoria. Season 2 also sees the addition of Minka Kelly and Dominic Fike to the star-studded roster.

ALSO READ:Euphoria returns with season 3, confirms HBO; Fans call it ‘best news ever’