Zendaya says playing Rue in Euphoria was 'painful', reveals how she reaches rock bottom in upcoming episodes

*SPOILER ALERT*

Zendaya, the actress of HBO's Euphoria, revealed that playing Rue in season 2 of the HBO drama became painful for her and the other cast members. The drama, based on the 2012 Israeli series of the same name, shows teenage people dealing with serious issues and experiences such as sex, drug addiction, and relationships.

However, Rue Bennett, Zendaya's character, joins the series with mental health difficulties and fights with drug addiction throughout season 1. Rue was last seen battling with the truth of her heroin addiction in the show's two Christmas specials released in 2020, prior to the season 2 debut of Euphoria. Rue discloses to Ali (Colman Domingo) that she is suicidal and pays a surprise visit to Jules' (Hunter Schaefer) residence, where the two characters fail to resolve their love for one another. Rue's road isn't made any simpler as season 2 begins: she nearly overdoses again in the season opener.

Although Rue and Jules finally make up in the episode, it looks like things aren't going to get much easier for Zendaya's character just soon. The 25-year-old actress told RadioTimes.com that Rue will hit rock bottom in Euphoria season 2, but she is convinced that series creator and showrunner Levinson will not keep the character there for long. She said as per Screenrant, "This season, more specifically, she goes to the rock bottom. When we get midway through, that’s when the rock bottom hits, and that’s where it became extremely painful for all of us to watch. And to portray her going through it hurt me."

Meanwhile, Zendaya stated Rue's rock bottom will hit in the midst of season 2, there's reason to believe her character will emerge in a better place at the conclusion of the eight-episode season.

ALSO READ:Zendaya gives fans a cautionary message ahead of Euphoria season 2 premiere: Watch if you feel comfortable