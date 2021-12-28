Zendaya soaks up some sunshine in brand new poster of HBO Max's Euphoria Season 2; See PIC

HBO Max debuts a brand new Euphoria Season 2 poster featuring Zendaya. The series is supposed to stream from January 9, and by the looks of it, the characters shall be witnessing much more in terms of drama than the first season.

In the new poster, Zendaya aka Rue Bennett is bathing in sunlight as she looks comfortable while facing the ray of light. "Remember this feeling," has been penned inside the poster, over Zendaya's shoulder. HBO Max had also recently released the trailer for the second season of the highly-anticipated series. Apart from Zendaya, the cast comprises Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney, and Nika King, along with new additions including Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, and Demetrius Flenory Jr.

You can take a look at the poster below:

Fans can expect new plotlines for the characters as the cast members, especially Zendaya and Schafer shall be opening up more on the Season 1 stories. Euphoria lovers took to the comments section of the poster to laud Zendaya and revealed their excitement about the new season. "IVE BEEN WAITING SO LONG IM SO EXCITED," one fan penned. Another fan wrote, "Low key scared for this season."

It would be interesting to note how the second season pans out and whether the Season 1 storylines are well catered to in Season 2 as well. What do you think of the brand new poster featuring Zendaya aka Rue Bennett? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

