ZEROBASE1 or ZB1: From centre Zhang Hao to members and possible debut date, here's what we know so far

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is an upcoming K-pop group that has been gaining a lot of attention lately. The group consists of nine talented members who were selected through MNET's survival show BOYS PLANET. They are managed by WAKEONE Entertainment and are set to debut in July 2023.

The group's members are Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin. Each member has their own unique talents and strengths, and together they create a powerful and dynamic team.

Kim Ji Woong

Kim Ji Woong is the upcoming K-pop group ZB1. He was born on December 14, 1998, and at the age of 24, he became a contestant on the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET. As a contestant, he showcased his impressive vocal and dance skills, which helped him secure a spot in ZB1.

Kim Gyu Vin

Kim Gyu Vin is a promising young talent under the management of YueHua Entertainment. At the age of 18, he joined the cast of BOYS PLANET, where he established himself as a talented artist thereby earning a spot in the upcoming K-pop group ZB1. Fans are excited to see what he will bring to the group's unique concept and sound when they debut in July 2023.

Sung Han Bin

Sung Han Bin is a talented K-pop artist managed by GL1DE. He joined the cast of the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET at the age of 21, where he showcased his skills as a singer and performer. Sung Han Bin's outstanding performance as the center of the Korean group on the stage performance song 'Here I Am' caught the attention of fans and judges alike. His impressive stage presence and charisma earned him a spot in the upcoming K-pop group ZB1.

Kim Tae Rae

Kim Tae Rae is a promising K-pop artist managed by WakeOne Entertainment. At the age of 20, he joined the cast of the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET, where he showcased his talents as a singer and dancer. His impressive talent and stage presence earned him a coveted spot in the highly anticipated new K-pop group ZB1.

Han Yu Jin

Han Yu Jin is the youngest member of the highly anticipated K-pop group ZB1. Prior to joining the group, he was a trainee under YueHua Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies in South Korea. At the young age of 16, Han Yu Jin became a contestant on the popular MNET survival show BOYS PLANET.

Ricky

Ricky is a talented Chinese idol managed by Yuehua Entertainment. At the age of 18, he joined the cast of the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET, where he showcased his skills as a singer and dancer.

Park Gun Wook

Park Gun Wook is a talented South Korean artist who is a member of the upcoming K-pop group, ZB1. At the age of 18, Park Gun Wook participated in the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET, where he demonstrated exceptional vocal and dance skills.

Zhang Hao

Zhang Hao is a talented Chinese idol managed by YUEHUA Entertainment. At the age of 22, he joined the cast of the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET, where he showcased his skills as a singer and dancer. Zhang Hao's remarkable talent and charisma stood out to fans and judges, earning him the position of the center of the G group on the stage performance song ‘Here I Am’.

Seok Matthew

Seok Matthew is a Korean-Canadian idol and one of the members of the upcoming K-pop sensation, ZB1. Under the management of MNH Entertainment, Seok Matthew impressed fans with his talents as a singer and dancer during his appearance on the 2023 MNET survival show BOYS PLANET, where he competed alongside other aspiring idols.

