K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE has exciting news for fans! The group announced the release date of its upcoming album during its performance at the 2026 MAMA Awards – Chapter 2 on November 21, 2026. Following an eventful year, the members are gearing up to return with new music on January 18, 2027. The announcement has sparked excitement among ZEROSE, who are eagerly waiting to see what the group has in store for its next musical chapter.

ZEROBASEONE announces January 2027 comeback

ZEROBASEONE made the big announcement while taking the stage at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Their upcoming album is scheduled to arrive on January 18, 2027, marking their next musical release. Although further details about the album, including its title and concept, are yet to be revealed, the announcement has already given fans a reason to look forward to the new year.

ZEROBASEONE Wins Worldwide KCONers' Choice At 2026 MAMA Awards

The announcement came shortly after ZEROBASEONE received the Worldwide KCONers' Choice award at the prestigious ceremony. Expressing gratitude for the recognition, the members said, “We believe we were able to receive this award thanks to our fans. It feels good to receive an award whenever it happens. We also want to express our gratitude to all the staff.”

They also shared their plans for the coming year, adding, “It feels good to receive an award whenever it happens. We’re preparing an album so that we can meet you with lots of activities next year. Please look forward to ZEROBASEONE next year, too. We’ll work hard to become great artists.”

With their January 2027 comeback now confirmed, ZEROBASEONE has given fans an exciting glimpse of what's ahead.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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