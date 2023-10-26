ZEROBASEONE breaks record as 2nd mini album MELTING POINT crosses 1.7 Million pre-orders

K-pop enthusiasts, get ready!!! ZEROBASEONE, the rising stars of the K-pop scene, prepare to make its grand comeback on November 6. The group has already received an astounding 1.7 million pre-orders for their upcoming CD, which has left fans speechless. This incredible feat not only marks a significant milestone but also confirms ZEROBASEONE's standing as a force to be reckoned within the world of K-pop.

Rising power in K-pop

ZEROBASEONE has been making waves in the K-pop scene with its distinctive sound and dynamic performances. The group's rapid ascent to fame has garnered a dedicated and passionate fan base.

ZEROBASEONE becomes two-time million-sellers

Genie Music reported on October 26 that ZEROBASEONE has already garnered over 1.702 million pre-orders for their upcoming 2nd mini album, MELTING POINT. This remarkable achievement signifies that ZEROBASEONE achieved million-seller status on the very day of their debut album release, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. Now, with MELTING POINT, they are poised to make it two in a row and continue their journey as million-sellers – a feat that had never been accomplished in K-pop's history until its debut. All eyes are on whether ZEROBASEONE can surpass its own record and make history once more with this new album.

ZEROBASEONE’s achievements

ZEROBASEONE's debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, achieved a remarkable milestone, accumulating over 2,034,594 copies in sales, as confirmed by the Circle Chart's September monthly report. This achievement solidified the group’s status as a double million-seller. ZEROBASEONE is remembered as the first group to break the 2-million-copy threshold with its debut album.

The group’s journey has been one of unrelenting record-breaking, consistently setting new benchmarks and becoming industry trailblazers. With MELTING POINT, ZEROBASEONE weaves a narrative unique to their journey. Just as high-purity ice transforms into a liquid state at 0 degrees, the nine members aspire to break new ground with their powerful music and performances, characterized by 100% pure immersion and passion.

Fan Frenzy for ZB1

The announcement of 1.7 million pre-orders has sparked a frenzy of excitement among ZEROBASEONE's fans. Social media platforms are buzzing with celebratory messages, fan art, and an outpouring of love for the group.

ZEROBASEONE's upcoming comeback on November 6, accompanied by 1.7 million pre-orders, is a testament to the group's undeniable charisma and growing popularity. This remarkable achievement not only propels them to a 2nd consecutive million-seller status but also solidifies their place in the heart of the K-pop universe.

