ZEROBASEONE display their visuals in first set of concept photos and moving portraits for YOUTH IN THE SHADE

On June 26, ZEROBASEONE, which includes Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin, shared individual concept photos for their debut album titled 'YOUTH IN THE SHADE.' In the released concept photo, the nine members showcase a visual that shines more brilliantly in the dark. With only their eyes and facial expressions against a minimal background, they conveyed the youthful innocence but also the difficult image of youth. By simultaneously exuding strong presence and soft charisma through their sharp camera eyes, they raised expectations for their debut.

YOUTH IN THE SHADE:

ZEROBASEONE intends to release a variety of teaser content beginning with the release of the concept image for the YOUTH version, which provides a glimpse of the album's mood. By simultaneously releasing two versions of concept photos, track lists, album samplers, and music video teasers, they continue to communicate with global fans. The first album by ZEROBASEONE, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, depicts youth in this era, its magnificent beauty and its instability. ZEROBASEONE intends to introduce the fifth generation of K-pop in 2023 with cutting-edge music and visually stimulating works that tell their own stories. ZEROBASEONE, the brilliant beginning of nine members, will release their debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE on July 10 via various music streaming services.

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

The appearance of the group on tvN's Amazing Saturday, which is scheduled to air in July, has been confirmed. This is the first time that all nine members have appeared on a variety show. They also made their debut on the popular variety show Amazing Saturday at the same time, demonstrating that they are popular topics. Most importantly, through Amazing Saturday, ZEROBASEONE is expected to demonstrate their strong teamwork and hidden sense of humor as well as their charms as individuals. This shows their power as a group that has yet to debut! From Boys Planet to already creating popularity through various ways like variety shows and their upcoming concert, their fans called ZEROSE are excited for the group to begin their successful journey.

ALSO READ: King the Land and Revenant see rise in ratings; See You in My 19th Life follows

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t