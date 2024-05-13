ZEROBASEONE drops colorful and vibrant cowboy theme music video for Feel the POP from You had me at HELLO album

ZEROBASEONE released their third mini album You Had Me At HELLO alongside the vibrant music video of Feel the POP. The boy group had last made a comeback in November 2023 and had set several records with the release. With their latest colorful and bright track, the group is sure to scale newer heights.

ZEROBASEONE unveils Feel the POP music video

On May 13, ZEROBASEONE released the music video for their track Feel the POP from the album You Had Me At HELLO. The track has an energetic and colorful vibe and the members can be seen enjoying the vibes in the music video. Along with the music video, they also dropped their much anticipated third mini album. Watch the bright and vibrant video below.

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE finished Boys Planet and the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE. The group made its debut on July 10th of 2023 and broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered millions of views and love from fans worldwide. Their agency WAKEONE also manages artists like Kep1er which was formed during Girls Planet 999 and soloist Roy Kim.

The nine-member group includes the leader Sung Han Bin, Chinese member Zhang Hao is the centre and the main vocalist and other members Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

On November 6, they released their second album MELTING POINT along with the music video of the title track CRUSH. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group. They set a new sales record with their latest release and became the first rookie group which is the fastest in K-pop history to surpass 2 million sales, achieving the feat less than a year since their debut.

