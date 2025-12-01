ZEROBASEONE extends activities for only 2 months as contract expiration nears, fans fear disbandment

K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE, formed through the Mnet survival show, Boys Planet, is closing in on its contract expiration date. The team that debuted in 2023 and comprises 9 members will complete their term with the management label in January 2026. However, on December 1, 202,5 it was announced that SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN have decided to extend their activities for another 2 months. The team revealed plans for an encore concert, which will continue their official promotions through to March.

Here's what ZB1 shared on their social media, confirming their extension of contract

“Notice Regarding ZEROBASEONE's Upcoming Plans

Hello, this is WAKEONE.

First of all, we would like to sincerely thank all ZEROSE for your unwavering love and support for ZEROBASEONE. We would like to provide an update regarding ZEROBASEONE's upcoming plans.

After sincere in-depth discussions with all 9 members of ZEROBASEONE

(SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, HAN YU JIN), the company and the members have mutually agreed to extend ZEROBASEONE's group activities for an additional 2 months.

This decision was reached unanimously by all ZEROBASEONE members, who hold deep affection for the team and wish to repay the great love they have received from the fans.

Accordingly, ZEROBASEONE will continue promoting as a full team, and they will also meet the fans at the upcoming <2025 ZEROBASEONE WORLD TOUR 'HERE&NOW'> encore concert and share precious moments together.

With this extension, the 3rd Global Official Fanclub 'ZEROSE' will be automatically extended without any additional payment, and Plus Chat services will also continue without change. Further details will be provided in a separate notice later.

We kindly ask for your continued love and support for ZEROBASEONE's journey.

WAKEONE will also do its utmost to ensure that every moment shared between ZEROBASEONE and ZEROSE shines even brighter.

Thank you.”

This new move has, however, instilled another worry in the fans of the group who think that disbandment may soon dawn upon them. Having won 10 rookie awards, the boys of ZEROBASEONE possess a large global fanbase that has long been waiting for an update regarding the continuation of their activities under the same roof. The team last released their first studio album, Never Say Neve,r in September this year, followed by a Japanese EP. They are ready to resume their world tour soon, which will continue in the coming months, extending to March 2026.

