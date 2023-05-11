ZEROBASEONE gets a leader, Boys Planet project group makes an announcment

ZEROBASEONE’s popularity is seeing no bounds and the nine members are steadily raking in more fans than ever before. The multinational project boy group formed on the Mnet idol survival program ‘Boys Planet’ took to its social media channels to reveal the name of their leader. The nine-member group comprises Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gunwook, Kim Taerae, Kim Gyuvin, Kim Jiwoong, and Han Yujin.

ZEROBASEONE’s leader

On May 11, via a post on the group’s official social media accounts, a video titled ‘[Breaking News] ZEROBASEONE Leader Announcement!’ was shared. The clip starts with members Park Gunwook, Kim Gyuvin, and Han Yujin creating hype about the special news. They tell their fandom ZEROSE about finally having chosen a leader. Running to the rest of the members, with a drumroll and a countdown, it is revealed that member ‘Sung Hanbin’ is the leader of the group.

They proceed to throw confetti on him and the star of the video, Sung Hanbin, shares his thoughts saying, “I will work hard to become a leader that becomes the pride of ZEROBASEONE, the team and the fans, ZEROSE. Thank you.”

About ZEROBASEONE

The reality competition show ‘Boys Planet’ began airing on February 2, 2023, with 98 contestants who put their careers on the line for a chance to debut in the K-pop industry. With this, the nine-member lineup was revealed on the finale episode which was broadcast on April 20. Along with this, the center of the group aka the member who placed first among all of them was revealed to be Zhang Hao. ZEROBASEONE (or ZB1 as it is known) is known to be preparing for its debut around the middle of this year. The group members will be seen on the KCON Japan stage, performing as one group for the first time at an event.

About ZEROBASEONE leader Sung Hanbin

The leader of the group as announced today is member Sung Hanbin who placed second and is from Studio Gl1de agency. He previously worked as a K-pop backup dancer and has been spotted in videos starring BTS and Stray Kids before. A former CUBE Entertainment trainee, he specializes in the Waacking form of dance and has trained his vocals.

