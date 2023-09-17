ZEROBASEONE is all set to make their first comeback and here are all the details that you need to know

ZEROBASEONE have confirmed that they will be making a comeback soon and the fans are elated. The group revealed the details of their next project while performing at the Yonsei University concert. ZEROBASONE is a boy group formed during the reality competition Boys Planet which aired on Mnet. While the show saw many established artists like Pentagon’s Hui and various contestants from around the world but only the top 9 were selected for ZB1.

ZEROBASEONE’s first comeback and everything we know about it

On September 16 while performing at Yonsei University, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin revealed that the group is looking forward to a confirmed comeback. The leader jokingly asked the audience about what day November 6th is only to announce that ZEROBASEONE is all set to make a comeback on that day, so mark your calendars. The announcement was met with loud cheers by the audience. Their performance during the concert was also a hit as people posted multiple photos and videos praising their vocals and dance.

ZEROBASEONE’s debut with their first record-breaking mini-album YOUTH IN THE SHADE

After finishing Boys Planet, the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE and made their debut on July 10th of 2023. They broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered a lot of views and love from fans. WAKEONE also manages artists like Kep1er which was formed during Girls Planet 999 and soloist Roy Kim.

ZEROBASEONE also shot for Knowing Brothers and will soon be appearing in an upcoming episode. Fans are anticipating the group’s participation in the hit variety show. The boy group is not new to the variety scene. They have their own variety show, CAMP ZEROBASEONE in which the members went for camping in a camping car and had to plan out their entire journey while also accomplishing missions.

ZEROBASEONE consists of nine members with leader Sung Han Bin. Chinese member Zhang Hao is the centre and the main vocalist. Other members include Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

On October 15, ZEROBASEONE will be performing in Paris for the first time.

