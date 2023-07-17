ZEROBASEONE makes history on Hanteo chart as YOUTH IN THE SHADE crosses 1.82 million album sales

On July 17, ZEROBASEONE's first mini-album YOUTH IN THE SHADE sold 1,822,028 copies in its first week of release, according to the Hanteo Chart. ZEROBASEONE became the first K-pop group with their debut album to get the Million Seller tag immediately with this. In addition, in the first week after the album's release, they entered the TOP5 for K-pop groups with the highest sales.

ZEROBASEONE’s debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE:

After their debut, they stand out not only on albums but also on the domestic and international music charts. The debut album's title track, In Bloom, as well as Back to ZEROBASE, New Kidz on the Block, Cosmic Dust (and I), Our Season and Always all reached the top of major domestic music charts shortly after its release. The title track, In Bloom, has more than 3.35 million streams on Spotify. The song also ranked second on the Line Music daily chart, Japan's largest music site, for five days in a row. The album YOUTH IN THE SHADE depicts the youth of this time period, its beauty and the instability it hides. ZEROBASEONE has solidified its position as the head of the fifth-era K-pop idols with splendid visuals, stylish music that recounts its own stories, and vivacious exhibitions with an invigorating feeling.

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

ZEROBASEONE, whose debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE was released on July 10, recently appeared in a well-known British publication. However, they got support from many fans even before their introduction and their affection for the fans was phenomenal. Kim Jiwoong expressed that however much he feels the affection, the feelings he communicates now have become further. He is thankful to be able to make music, but it is fun to receive ZEROSE's love and appreciation while finding various inspirations from their own emotions. Three days after its release, their debut album Youth in the Shade received a triple gold badge on QQ Music. All melodies, remembering 'In Bloom', were recorded at the highest point of the rising rankings. The music video for In Bloom crossed 10 million views in only two days of its release.

