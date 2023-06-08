ZEROBASEONE plays games while camping for reality show CAMP ZEROBASEONE; Watch

ZEROBASEONE has teased the release of another exciting piece of content from the group. Ahead of the group’s upcoming debut, the nine-piece has shared that they will be releasing a reality show. Called CAMP ZEROBASEONE, it is set to be the first such work from the group bringing together its members for a fun ride with a list of mysterious projects planned for them. It is known that the show will be released in a three-part series starring the members of the project group.

What is CAMP ZEROBASEONE?

According to the teaser clip shared on June 8, the eight members can be seen dressed in sleek suits walking with a mission. Enjoying nature, competing against each other, and having the best time while camping, the nine members can be seen having a good time learning more about the world of Korean reality shows. From tasks to games, and targets, they are tested on multiple fronts producing hilarious content for the viewers.

While initially thinking it’s only camping that they will do, the members end up going through so much more. Closing closer with each other, ZEROBASEONE builds chemistry through the medium of CAMP ZEROBASEONE. And just when they think everything is going okay, a surprise guest makes things more difficult for them, giving way to funnier content. Laughter, difficulties, friendship, camaraderie, and more await the group’s members who will each have their first taste of reality.

About ZEROBASEONE

Boy group ZB1 which was formed on the reality show Boys Planet has been at the center of attention for fans around the world. Audiences have been awaiting the debut of Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin, who recently confirmed that their first mini album titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE will be released on July 10.

Meanwhile, CAMP ZEROBASEONE will release its first episode on June 22 at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST).

ZEROBASEONE will be making a debut with YOUTH IN THE SHADE on July 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more!

