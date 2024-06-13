ZEROBASEONE Quiz: How well do you know Feel the POP singers?

ZEROBASEONE was formed as the members finished at the top spots on Boys Planet and the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE. The group made its debut on July 10th 2023 and broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered millions of views and love from fans worldwide.

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member group that includes the leader Sung Han Bin, Chinese member Zhang Hao is the centre and the main vocalist and other members Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. Their agency WAKEONE also manages artists like Kep1er which was formed during Girls Planet 999 and soloist Roy Kim.

They released their second album MELTING POINT along with the music video of the title track CRUSH. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group.