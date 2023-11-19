ZEROBASEONE releases exciting MV teaser for MELTING POINT

ZEROBASAEONE is a rookie K-pop group which came to be through the survival show Boys Planet. The group made their first comeback with the album MELTING POINT along with the music video of the title track CRUSH. They would also be releasing the music video for their song MELTING POINT.

ZEROBASEONE’s MELTING POINT’s teaser

On November 19, ZEROBASEONE released the teaser for their upcoming music video for the track MELTING POINT from the album by the same name. The teaser is just a few seconds long and the members are heard singing, ‘Why are you so good?’. At the end of the video, they concluded by saying, ‘Let’s meet tomorrow’. The caption with the video reads, ‘Get ready to melt with us’. The video is set to release on November 20 at 12 am KST which is 8:30 pm IST.

Prior to this, the group made their comeback on November 6 with their album MELTING POINT. They had also released the music video for their title track CRUSH. The upcoming music video would be of the song MELTING POINT which is from the same album.

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE finished Boys Planet and the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE. The group made its debut on July 10th of 2023 and broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered millions of views and love from fans worldwide. Their agency WAKEONE also manages artists like Kep1er which was formed during Girls Planet 999 and soloist Roy Kim.

The nine-member group includes the leader Sung Han Bin, Chinese member Zhang Hao is the centre and the main vocalist and other members Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

On November 6, they released their second album MELTING POINT along with the music video of the title track CRUSH. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group.

They set a new sales record with their latest release and became the first rookie group which is the fastest in K-pop history to surpass 2 million sales, achieving the feat less than a year since their debut.

