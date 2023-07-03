ZEROBASEONE reveals In Bloom as title track of upcoming debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE; See poster

Wake One's ZEROBASEONE is all geared up for their debut and the title song of their first album is unveiled. On July 2, Wake One shared a poster revealing the title song of YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The rest of the track list will be shared on July 4. The boy group has not even debuted yet and has taken over the world with unavoidable charm and talents.

'In Bloom' Title Poster

ZEROBASEONE unveiled that In Bloom will be their debut song which will be released on July 10. Previously, the Boys Planet winner radiated glowing visuals in the concept photos 'SHADE'. The title poster also seems to be a sequel of the ‘SHADE’ photos.

Individual concept photos of each member of ZEROBASEONE including Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin were shared on the official social media accounts of the group. The first part of the concept photos illustrated 'YOUTH' and ZEROBASEONE portrayed their young energy in the most beautiful way.

YOUTH IN THE SHADE

With over 780K album pre-orders the yet-to-debut rookie group ZEROBASEONE broke the record for the highest pre-sales of a debut album in K-pop history. The third part of the concept photos is yet to be out which will be posted on July 5, Following the music video teaser on July 6. The album sampler which will give a preview of each song is set to be out one day before the album release. YOUTH IN THE SHADE is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2023, marking the debut of ZEROBASEONE.

Camp ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE went on an adventure on Jeju Island in Mnet's 'Camp ZEROBASEONE,' which aired on June 29. Kim Taerae, Park Gunwook, Kim Jiwoong, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Zhang Hao, and Han Yujin create teams to find roses in the locked school, beginning with the center Zhang Hao and the maknae Han Yujin. Each group was given the task of finding a rose in a comparable location but with a different character. The Camp ZEROBASEONE episodes are available on Mnet's YouTube channel.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE display their visuals in first set of concept photos and moving portraits for YOUTH IN THE SHADE