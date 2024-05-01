ZEROBASEONE, the rookie K-pop group, is set to make another milestone this summer! The group has been confirmed to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in Japan alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry. From K-pop artists to Western pop stars, the festival will be filled with phenomenal artists from around the world.

ZEROBASEONE set to perform at Summer Sonic 2024 Japan

On May 1, 2024, the organizing team of the music festival Summer Sonic 2024 announced the lineup of artists who are confirmed to be performing at the event. The rookie K-pop group ZEROBASEONE is set to perform at the festival alongside many other bands such as IVE, ATEEZ, BABYMONSTER, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

The two-day event is scheduled for August 17, 2024, and August 18, 2024. The K-pop artists will be performing on the second day of the event.

Furthermore, the event will be headlined on the first day by renowned artist Maneskin, and Christina Aguillera will serve as the main event on the second day. Pinkpantheress, AKUMU, Hoobastank, Madison Beer, NCT Dream, and more have been announced to join the lineup.

ZEROBASEONE announced their concert titled 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR, which will be their first tour ever since debut. It will commence on September 20, 2024, and their first performance will be held in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome.

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE was formed through the reality survival show Boys Planet. Managed by WAKEONE, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin were the final constants selected to ultimately debut as a group. In July 2023, they debuted with the EP Youth in the Shade, along with the title track Bloom, for which the music video was also released. Furthermore, they released their second album, Melting Point, in November 2023.

The group is currently preparing for their third mini-album, You Had Me At Hello, which is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2024. Moreover, they previously unveiled their pre-release track, Sweat, on April 24, 2024.