ZEROBASEONE sets new record; becomes first K-pop act to surpass 2 million first week sales in debut year

ZEROBASEONE is a rookie group that marked another streak for themselves as they set a new sales record as a rookie group. They are a boy group which was formed in Mnet's reality competition Boys Planet. While the show saw many established artists like Pentagon’s Hui and various contestants from around the world, only the top 9 were selected for ZEROBASEONE.

ZEROBASEONE's success of MELTING POINT

ZEROBASEONE made their first comeback on November 6 with their second mini album titled MELTING POINT and and title track CRUSH. This release came just four months after their debut. In barely four months, the rookie group set a new sales record for themselves. Their first-week sales for their latest album surpassed 2 million within the first week. This makes them the first K-pop group to achieve this streak within a year of debut. According to Hanteo charts, MELTING POINT sold 2,131,352 copies and successfully broke their previous first-week sales record of 1,822,028 for their first album YOUTH IN THE SHADE.

With this new record, ZEROBASEONE became the sixth K-pop group to achieve these massive sales in the first week. They joined the leagues of BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, Stray Kids and NCT DREAM.

More about ZEROBASEONE

After finishing Boys Planet, the multinational group signed their contract with WAKEONE and made their debut on July 10th of 2023. They broke sales records on the Hanteo chart with YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The music video for In Bloom also garnered a lot of views and love from fans. WAKEONE also manages artists like Kep1er which was formed during Girls Planet 999 and soloist Roy Kim.

consists of nine members with leader Sung Han Bin. Chinese member Zhang Hao is the centre and the main vocalist. Other members include Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

