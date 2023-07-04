ZEROBASEONE sets record for highest pre-order sales as debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE surpasses 1.08 million

ZEROBASEONE, a group of Boys Planet, sets an impressive record with their upcoming debut album. On July 4, Genie Music, the album distributor of their debut mini album YOUTH IN THE SHADE, announced that it has sold over 1.08 million copies in just 13 days since the start of pre-sales.

Proud moment in K-pop history

This accomplishment adds to ZEROBASEONE's previous record of having the highest number of pre-orders for a debut album in K-pop history. They amassed 780,000 pre-orders within a span of five days, and with a week remaining until the release date, they easily surpassed one million pre-orders. This feat solidifies their position as the first debut group to achieve million-seller status.

Prior to their official debut, ZEROBASEONE gained attention from K-pop fans worldwide as the most promising rookie. They captivated fans by sharing enticing teasers that provided a glimpse into the concept and mood of their debut album. With each promotional content release, related keywords quickly trended on Twitter, showcasing their brilliant start.

When will the debut album release

YOUTH IN THE SHADE is set to be released on July 10th at 6 pm KST. It delves into the youth of this era, showcasing the radiant beauty of youth as well as its underlying instability. The nine members aim to pave the way for the fifth generation of K-pop in 2023, offering trendy music and refreshing visuals that reflect their personal stories.

About ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE is a boy group that originated from the popular reality TV show 'Boys Planet' produced by Mnet. The group consists of nine members and each one is bringing a unique background to the group. Leading up to the official release of their album and music video, ZEROBASEONE will treat fans with exciting content. These teasers and promotional materials will build anticipation and give fans a taste of what to expect from the group's debut.

