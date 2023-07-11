ZEROBASEONE soars past 1 million album sales on debut day; becomes first ever K-pop act to do so

ZEROBASEONE was formed on the survival show Boys Planet and nothing could have prepared the world for their takeover. The nine boys have broken multiple records ever since their entry into the world of K-pop and their official debut adds another one to the list. After becoming the only act to lock in 1 million stock pre-orders for their then-upcoming debut album, the group has now made another achievement possible within a day of debut.

ZEROBASEONE’s debut album

Titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE, the first mini-album of the group was released alongside a music video for title track In Bloom on July 10. While the anticipation for the release was at an all time high following the positive reception of the lead song In Bloom, it was soon revealed that the boy group had secured yet another record-breaking win. The group’s debut album is reported to have successfully sold over a million copies on the day of its release. Moreover, it is the first ever K-pop album in the history of Hanteo to have done so, making the achievement all the more special for ZEROBASEONE.

The previous record was held by Produce X 101 boy group X1 who recorded 250,000 sales on the first day and managed to reach 524,000 copies sold as recorded by Hanteo within its first week. This makes ZB1 the first and fastest K-pop group to record 1 million albums sold right on the day of its debut, presenting a promising future for the nine members and their team activities.

About ZB1

The group comprises nine boys from various agencies who will be managed by WAKEONE Entertainment. Their final rankings were in the order:

Zhang Hao (Yuehua Entertainment) Sung Han Bin (STUDIO GL1DE) Seok Matthew (MNH Entertainment) Ricky (Yuehua Entertainment) Park Gun Wook (Jellyfish Entertainment) Kim Tae Rae (WAKEONE) Kim Gyu Vin (Yuehua Entertainment) Kim Ji Woong (Individual Trainee) Han Yu Jin (Yuehua Entertainment)

Soon it was revealed that member Sung Hanbin will be the leader of the group while Zhang Hao, was praised as the first ever foreign centre of a Korean survival program. Since then, however, member Kim Gyuvin has had to pause his activities after feeling unwell.

