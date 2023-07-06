ZEROBASEONE teases debut title track In Bloom; Samples A-Ha’s iconic song Take On Me

The upcoming K-pop boyband ZEROBASEONE has unveiled a teaser for their debut single In Bloom through a music video. The nine-member group released the first glimpse of the music video on July 6. In Bloom serves as the lead single from their debut mini-album titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE, which is scheduled to be released along with the music video on July 10 at 6 pm KST.

ZEROBASEONE’ In Bloom samples A-Ha’s Take On Me

The teaser begins with the members of ZEROBASEONE waking up in a room filled with lush vegetation. They step outside and gather flowers, rushing to present them to the audience. Notably, the song incorporates elements from A-Ha's popular 1984 hit Take On Me. The video particularly highlights the members’ free-spirited and youthful charms and energy. While listening to the song, listeners might find a resemblance to the main riff of A-Ha’s iconic song Take On Me. The boy band tried to pay homage to the world-renowned band and the tune also accompanies lyrics like 'I'll give it to you'. This provides a glimpse into how they will add their own spin to the classic melody. In Bloom is known to capture the group's identity while suggesting that even though ZEROBASEONE is still immature they will have a sincere run towards their fans.

ZEROBASEONE’S YOUTH IN THE SHADE

The mini-album has already set a remarkable record with 780,000 preorders within just five days, making it the most preordered debut album by a K-pop group. As of July 4, Youth in the Shade has exceeded 1.08 million preorders, marking the first time a debut record by a K-pop group has surpassed one million copies. ZEROBASEONE was formed through Mnet's idol survival show called Boys Planet. The program aired from February to April 2023, with viewers voting weekly for their favorite contestants from various entertainment agencies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat