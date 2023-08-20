ZEROBASEONE teases first comeback film after KCON LA performance; announces 2nd EP release in November

ZEROBASEONE is all set to make their comeback in just a few months of their debut. The group has officially announced plans to release new music in November. The group dropped a teaser film about their upcoming album during the 2023 KCON LA festival, inducing anticipation and excitement among fans as to what kind of music and concept they will bring to the table.

ZEROBASEONE to make a comeback in November

The In Bloom singers are gearing up for their upcoming mini album releasing in November. On August 20 (KST), the group decided to surprise fans with a teaser film indicating their comeback. The group debuted in July and in less than six months of their first mini album YOUTH IN THE SHADE's release, they are all set to show their new side with another exciting album. A spoiler teaser film of the 2nd EP was shared on the official social media accounts of the Boys Planet's group. In the teaser film, a slot machine is located in the Arctic area where the game showed an error right after hinting towards the concept of the comeback. The red slot machine symbolized snowflakes, the number zero, and water droplets eventually leading to the phrase, "Our Winter".

ZEROBASEONE at 2023 KCON LA

The popular rookie boy group who took the world by storm with their first mini-album YOUTH IN THE SHADE, finally performed at one of the biggest Korean music festivals. They took over the stage of 2023 KCON LA with their amazing vocals and energetic dancing skills. The singers performed the songs from their first EP which were the title track In Bloom and the B-side New Kidz On The Block. They also performed Here I Am (DREAM STAGE), which is the theme song of the survival show Boys Planet. They also showed their dance knowledge on the K-pop songs Super Shy by NewJeans, S-Class by Stray Kids, That That by PSY ft. Suga of BTS, Beatbox by NCT Dream, and Seven by Jungkook of BTS. Members Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Park Gun Wook, Ricky, Kim Tae Rae, and Seok Matthew appeared as specials on the second day of the festival and interacted with the audience.

