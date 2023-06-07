ZEROBASEONE to debut on THIS date with first mini-album YOUTH IN THE SHADE

Boy group ZEROBASEONE which was formed through the Mnet survival program ‘Boys Planet’ will be debuting soon. Right as it was rumored the nine members will be releasing new music in July alongside their first mini-album marking their official entry into the K-pop industry.

ZEROBASEONE debut date

Also known as ZB1, the nine-piece confirmed its debut date as July 10. ZEROBASEONE will be releasing their first mini-album titled ‘YOUTH IN THE SHADE’ on the same day marking the K-pop debut of the members, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. The first teaser poster displayed the overall feel of the album with a black, white, and grey tone displaying the members’ names, the album title as well as the company’s name WAKE ONE Entertainment. The poster included the words ‘Coming Soon, Stay Tuned.’

It is not known as to how many tracks will the album contain. Details about the title track and other promotions are yet to be released with further updates including teasers and concept images awaited in the coming days.

About ZEROBASEONE

The group was formed on the survival show ‘Boys Planet’ with participant Zhang Hao grabbing the first place making him the first ever non-Korean center in Mnet survival shows’ history. He was followed by Sung Han Bin who has been revealed as the leader of the group with an announcement. Trainee Han Yu Jin was revealed as the last trainee to be a part of the project group which is set to be active for at least two and a half years. The group’s fandom name was revealed as ZEROSE in a separate video.

Kim Ji Woong, Sung Han Bin, Kim Tae Rae, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin, are the Korean members in ZEROBASEONE. On the other hand, Zhang Hao and Ricky hail from China, while Seok Matthew is Canadian, making for the three foreign members of the group.

ZEROBASEONE’s debut album ‘YOUTH IN THE SHADE’ will drop on July 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

