ZEROBASEONE to hold first-ever concert in August in Seoul? Fans shocked at power of rookie group

In response to a South Korean media outlet's report on ZEROBASEONE's Gocheok Sky Dome concert on June 23, a WAKEONE representative stated that ZEROBASEONE's debut was their preparation for an event that could be held with ZEROSE. After confirmation, final details such as the date and location will be announced shortly.

About ZEROBASEONE:

Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin makeup ZEROBASEONE, a K-pop group that was formed in April as a result of the selection of star creators from 184 countries and regions via Mnet's Boys Planet. They will officially make their music industry debut on July 10 with the release of their debut album, Youth in the Shade.

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

Camp ZEROBASEONE, ZEROBASEONE's first independent reality show, will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin depart in a limited-edition camper van to carry out unusual and suspicious tasks while camping in a new environment. Visiting a rural village in a suit and meeting a special camper with the members' faces on it are examples of unanticipated events. The episodes that brought the group together, from the pre-meeting with the production team to the camping trip, will be shown. The part-time job site where the members ran is also visible to viewers. Members secretly bought and consumed snacks while the group worked together to make money. It is anticipated that inviting scenes such as the snack time at the rest area, which is essential for travel, will make it impossible to ignore them.

Camp ZEROBASEONE:

In the end, they highlighted the trip. They had a special mission called The Rose. They are supposed to find the rose while going along with the games that are provided by the production team. For the mission, they are divided into four teams and are sent to a closed school in the middle of the night. The two members, Zhang Hao and Han Yujin, were extremely scared of the gloomy atmosphere of the school in the dark.

