ZEROBASEONE unveils first comeback date with new album MELTING POINT teaser

ZEROBASEONE recently shared the news about their first-ever comeback since debuting successfully in July 2023. The rookie idol group under WakeOne Entertainment will be releasing their second mini album ‘MELTING POINT’ in November 2023. ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member rookie K-pop group that was formed through Mnet's reality show Boys Planet. The group will be actively promoting for 2 years and 6 months from July 2023, their debut date.

ZEROBASEONE to make first-ever comeback

On October 6, ZEROBASEONE took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a new teaser clip and poster for their upcoming second-mini album 'MELTING POINT'. ZEROBASEONE will release their second mini album 'MELTING POINT' on November 6 at 6 PM KST. Both the teaser clip and poster look magical and give a sparkling winter wonderland vibe. The teaser clip is 8 seconds long.

In the seconds-long video, Zhang Hao is seen standing in front of the other eight members. Zhang Hao opens a door that leads all the nine members to experience a gateway to what looks like a winter wonderland. Everything is clad in white snow with blue skies, the view is magical. In the background of the teaser clip, a tune is played that looks similar to the tune of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'. It has also been reported that ZEROBASEONE's title track will sample 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.

The teaser poster also reflects a magical vibe with a snow-clad surface and sparkles sprinkling all over bearing the title of ZEROBASEONE's second mini album MELTING POINT in the center.

About ZEROBASEONE's debut

ZEROBASEONE has nine members - Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook, and Han Yujin. ZEROBASEONE debuted on July 10, 2023, with their first mini-album Youth In The Shade with In Bloom as the title track. It performed extremely well commercially and on the music charts. ZEROBASEONE recorded the most pre-orders for any K-pop debut album and became the first K-pop debut album to sell over a million copies. Youth In The Shade was certified Million by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA).

