ZEROBASEONE unveils official light stick in anticipated teaser video with fans appreciate its unique style

ZEROBASEONE is preparing to launch its first official light stick, and the group has given fans a glimpse of it through an eagerly awaited teaser video. Fans are enthusiastically sharing their excitement and appreciation for the light stick's adorable and distinctive design, heightening the anticipation for its official release.

ZEROBASEONE offers fans a sneak peek of lightstick

On October 13, a teaser video provided a sneak peek at the upcoming light stick for the rookie boy group ZEROBASEONE. The unique design, shaped like a ring, was revealed and has quickly gained immense popularity. While the physical light stick has yet to be released, a digital mockup of the design was unveiled to the public on October 13, 2023.

Diverging from the traditional stick format used by most groups, ZEROBASEONE's design follows a ring format, a style previously associated with ITZY. However, ZEROBASEONE takes it a step further by incorporating a rose pattern at the top, giving it the appearance of a wearable actual ring. The light stick's teaser, set amidst a bed of flowers, evokes memories of their debut song In Bloom, adding a sentimental touch for fans.

The ring-shaped light stick for ZEROBASEONE showcases a customizable emoji face at the top, designed to open up. The petals of the ring illuminate in blue, contributing to its unique and aesthetically pleasing design that has already captured the admiration of many. Fans and even non-fans are expressing approval and desire for this beautiful light stick.

Adding a personal touch, each member's face emoticon is integrated into the design. The final design brings relief to fans, especially those who found the temporary light stick used during the fan-con—featuring just the group name on a white stick—underwhelming.

Anticipation is building as the official release of the light stick is scheduled for October 16 at 3 PM KST. Fans are eagerly looking forward to getting their hands on this visually appealing and customizable piece of merchandise.

Watch the teaser here

ZEROBASEONE’s recent activities

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is a nine-member K-pop group signed under WakeOne Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's reality competition show, Boys Planet, in 2023. Their debut album, titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE, was released in July 2023, marking their official entry into the K-pop scene. Since their debut, ZEROBASEONE has been gaining substantial popularity and recognition.

The group has achieved a significant milestone with their debut album, as YOUTH IN THE SHADE has already sold over 2 million copies, according to the Circle Chart. This accomplishment makes ZEROBASEONE the first in Korean history to reach this sales milestone with a debut album, surpassing the achievements of other rookie groups. The album, released on July 10, 2023, has been well-received, solidifying ZEROBASEONE's position as a promising and successful new entrant in the K-pop industry.

Excitingly, ZEROBASEONE recently announced their first-ever comeback since their successful debut. Their second mini-album, titled MELTING POINT, is scheduled for release in November 2023, generating anticipation among fans for what the group has in store for their next musical chapter.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE all set to make first comeback and here are all the details that you need to know