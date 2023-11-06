ZEROBASEONE vows to never back down in CRUSH music video from newly released MELTING POINT album; Watch

ZEROBASEONE, a rookie K-pop group under WakeOne Entertainment, made their comeback on November 6 i.e. today. Their second mini album titled MELTING POINT has been released to the world and their fans at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The K-pop group debuted in July 2023 and has been on an upward streak since then. This is their first comeback in less than four months since their debut date.

CRUSH music video by ZEROBASEONE is out

ZEROBASEONE unveiled the new music video for their latest title track called CRUSH from their new album MELTING POINT. The music video is packed with the K-pop group's members showcasing idol charms. They convey a bold message to their fans through the lyrics.

The music video opens with Zhang Hao standing atop a mountain, dressed in a warrior's outfit partly with a sword. His visuals are then replaced by the youngest of the K-pop group Yujin who is dressed in hip fashion with a beanie and headphones. The members show their well-coordinated choreography throughout the video.

Lines like Never down down I'll protect, Even if I'm crushed down, It's ok, Here I am, I won't let you be broken down, convey that ZEROBASEONE is here to protect their fans and no one can tell them otherwise. The music break in the music video looks innovative. The music video currently boasts over 370,000 views and over 94K likes (as of now). We are delighted to see the boys doing so well on this comeback.

ZEROBASEONE's latest activities

ZEROBASEONE's new album MELTING POINT is the second mini album after YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The tracklist of the new album includes songs like MELTING POINT, Take My Hand, CRUSH (thorn), Kidz Zone, and Good Night. The fifth-generation K-pop group introduced winter wonderland concepts with their new album. The first teaser dropped by ZEROBASEONE was magical visually.

The K-pop group was formed on Mnet's show Boys Planet. They managed to garner significant popularity as fellow idols and upon debut went on to break records with their first album. ZEROBASEONE as a name conveys the meaningful journey of nine trainees to be completed as one after debut.

