ZEROBASEONE's agency files legal complaint against threats sent to boy group members

ZEROBASEONE's agency WAKEONE has taken legal action against malicious posts made against their artists. On July 29, WAKEONE revealed filing lawsuits against people spreading false facts and threatening the In Bloom singers. Furthermore, it has issued an official statement regarding its future plans on how it will be dealing with people who spread malicious posts about its artists online.

ZEROBASEONE's agency's statement

"Hello, We are WAKEONE. We have confirmed recently that there are many posts online threatening the safety of our artists. In this regard, We inform you that we are responding in order to protect our artist by following the steps below. On July 27, we filed a legal complaint against the creators of the posts through the Shin&Kim law firm on the charges of threats that violate the Act on Promotion and Protection of Information and Communication Network Use, etc. We would like to be clear about the legal actions we will be taking which are available for all acts of fear and anxiety, including actions that could harm the safety of our artists. In addition, we are monitoring, reporting, and deleting malicious posts made against our artists which include malicious slander, defamation, insults, and spreading false information against our artists, we will be taking strict actions against the perpetrators without any settlement or leniency. We request everyone to help us actively by sharing information at WAKEONE's official e-mail and we will do our best to protect the rights and interests of our artists. Thank you.

About ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member K-pop boy group formed by Mnet's survival show Boys Planet. ZEROBASEONE is one of the most popular groups this year as they just entered the K-pop scene officially on July 10, 2023. The boy group has taken the world by storm as they create new records in the history of K-pop with their album YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group's debut album sold out over 1.2 million copies within just 24 hours of its release. Even during the pre-order the album reached a new height of sales with over 780K copies becoming the first debut album in K-pop to achieve this feat. The rookie group has also sold out over 18,000 seats for their much-awaited first fan concert, the '2023 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON'

