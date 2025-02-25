ZEROBASEONE's BLUE PARADISE becomes their fourth album to cross 1 million sales in day 1 of release

ZEROBASEONE's (ZB1) fifth Korean-language EP, BLUE PARADISE, was released on February 24, 2025. The album was an instant hit with listeners upon its release. It achieved an impressive 1.01 million copies sold on its debut day alone, as per the boyband's agency WakeOne Entertainment's notification on February 25th. The report regarding the same was published by K-media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily on the same day.

BLUE PARADISE is ZB1's fourth album to reach the 1 million mark on the first day of its release. The only album that couldn't achieve the feat was their last album CINEMA PARADISE. Since their debut on July 10, 2023, the nine-member group has been gaining new fans with each comeback, leading to a surge in their popularity. They previously made history by becoming the first-ever rookie K-pop group to have three consecutive EPs sell 1 million copies on the album's debut day, setting a remarkable record.

Recently, the members of ZB1 attended a press conference to give insights about BLUE PARADISE. It was held on the afternoon of February 24 at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Regarding the new music launch, ZB1's visual, Kim Gyu Vin said, "It's our first album in six months. We've worked hard and had fun preparing it, so we hope everyone enjoys it," as reported by K-media The Korea Times on February 25.

The talented individuals were put together in a group by the Mnet reality show Boys Planet. After the band's formation on July 10, 2023, they signed a contract for two years and six months with WakeOne. Hence, in just one year and seven months, the group has remarkably released five EPs and accomplished impressive milestones, showcasing their rapid growth and success in a short period of time.

Building on their global popularity, the boy band also made their Japanese debut last year with their first single, Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana). It achieved remarkable success, selling over 187,600 copies on its first day, according to a report by K-media outlet The Korea Times. Following the kind of success and love they have been receiving, their agency expressed desires of extending their contract beyond January 2026.