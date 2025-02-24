ZEROBASEONE's contract expected to extend beyond January 2026 as WakeOne reviews possibility

Popular fifth gen K-pop group ZEROBASEONE was formed through the Mnet reality competition show, Boys Planet. The show aired from February 2 to April 20, 2023, when the group's final line-up was decided. They debuted on July 10, 2023 and their contract was valid for 2.5 years. However, there is a possibility of their activity period getting extended, as reported by South Korean media outlet Daily Sports on February 24.

As per the report, ZEROBASEONE's management agency WakeOne is currently considering the contract extension of the 10-member boyband. They might be taking into account the rising popularity of the K-pop group both in the domestic and international sphere. The group, which consists of Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin, gained attention ever since they debuted on July 10, with their first EP Youth in the Shade along with its lead single In Bloom music video.

Their popularity has risen swiftly, with them selling millions of albums, winning awards, and topping music charts. Youth in the Shade sold over 2 million copies, making them the first K-pop group to achieve the feat on their debut album. Notably, In Bloom also made it to the Billboard Global 200 chart and Youth in the Shade topped the South Korean Circle Album Chart. Riding on their international fame, the boy band debuted in Japan last year, with their first Japanese single, Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana), and sold over 187,600 copies on its first day, as reported by K-media Korea Times.

ZEROBASEONE's contract was originally slated to expire in January 2026. Fans expressed their sadness regarding the same on social media. However, with WakeOne's consideration of an extension, and the immense fan support, we might not have bid farewell to the boys yet. In the wake of that, their activities this year will be crucial for the future determination of the group.

They are currently gearing up for the release of The First Tour (Timeless World) in Cinemas, set for March 12. It is about their first world tour, Timeless World, which started in Seoul and then continued across eight cities in Asia, including Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Macau.