ZEROBASEONE's debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE makes history with over 2 million sales

ZEROBASEONE also called ZB1 is a nine-member K-pop group under WakeOne Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's reality competition show called Boys Planet in 2023. The group released their debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE in July 2023. The group has been making waves with their popularity and debut album already. A new achievement has been unlocked by the group's debut album.

ZEROBASEONE creates history with their debut album

ZEROBASEONE's debut album YOUTH IN THE SHADE has sold over 2 million copies already on the Circle Chart. This new milestone achieved by ZB1 makes the group the first in Korean history to do this. No other rookie group has reached this far with their debut album in terms of sales. Youth In The Shade was released on July 10, 2023. ZB1's debut album consists of six tracks with In Bloom designated as the title track. The track also has a music video. The concept of their debut album is on the theme of the beauty of youth and the shadow behind it. The album has two artbook versions and nine digipack versions. The tracks on the debut album are Back to Zerobase, In Bloom, New Kidz on the Block, And I, Our Season, and Always.

About the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member group consisting of Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. The group will be active for a period of 2 years and 6 months, a fate every K-pop group formed on a survival show goes through but there can be a possibility of extension based on the performance of the group. The meaning behind the name ZEROBASEONE is the representation of the journey of nine trainees to be completed as one after their debut. This refers to the glorious beginning of the members starting from base zero and ending at one, hence the name ZEROBASEONE. The fandom name of the group is Zerose.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ZEROBASEONE all set to make first comeback and here are all the details that you need to know