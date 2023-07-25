ZEROBASEONE’s debut Fan-Con at Gocheok Sky Dome sells out an astounding 18,000 seats

Rookie K-pop sensation ZEROBASEONE has swiftly solidified their position as a global rookie by selling out an impressive 18,000 seats for their highly anticipated first fan concert, the '2023 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON'. The momentous event is scheduled to take place on August 15, 2023, at the renowned Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, kicking off at 7:30 pm KST (4 pm IST).

ZEROBASEONE’s debut Fan-Con

This momentous fan concert marks the celebration of ZEROBASEONE's transformative journey, even though they only made their official debut a month ago. Despite their short time in the industry, the group has already gained a massive international following and is eager to meet fans from all corners of the world. Attendees can anticipate a night brimming with unforgettable live performances and dynamic stages that will leave a lasting impression.

For those unable to attend the concert in person, ZEROBASEONE has thoughtfully arranged for online live streaming, accompanied by subtitles in English, Japanese, and Chinese. This thoughtful gesture ensures that their global fanbase can revel in the excitement of the concert alongside those physically present at the venue. The fervent anticipation surrounding the '2023 ZEROBASEONE FAN-CON' reflects the group's meteoric rise to fame and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase, ZEROSE.

About ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE, also affectionately known as ZB1, is a 5th generation K-pop group that was brought together through MNET's renowned Korean reality program, Boys Planet. Their official debut on July 10, 2023, has been met with immense success. Comprising members Kim Ji Woong, Sung Han Bin, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Kim Tae Rae, Kim Gyu Vin, Han Yu Jin and Park Gun Wook, the group has meticulously prepared a diverse range of performances for their eagerly awaited fan-con.

Adding to their list of remarkable achievements, ZEROBASEONE recently made history as the first K-pop group in 26 years to surpass one million pre-orders for their debut album. The group's 1st mini record, titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE, was officially released on July 10, 2023, and astoundingly sold over 1.08 million copies within its first week, as reported by Genie Music, the album's official distributor.

